No power crisis in MP due to coal shortage, state in 'better position', claims minister

Amid concerns being expressed about a possible power crisis in the wake of reports of coal shortage in the country, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Sunday claimed that the state stood at a better position.

The minister also said that the state government has floated tenders to purchase eight metric tonnes of coal for its power stations.

''The crisis is at the national level, and Madhya Pradesh is in a better position in this situation,'' he said while claiming that the state's daily power demand was being fulfilled. He said the state received about 45,000 metric tonnes of coal on Saturday. ''I think we will soon get rid of this crisis…There is no imminent crisis in the state. But we can't predict accidental happenings,'' he said.

Amid reports of coal shortage, the central government on Sunday pressed all resources at its command to ensure power plants have enough feedstock to generate electricity. The Ministry of Coal said that ''ample coal'' was available in the country to meet the demand and ''any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced''.