National Education Policy to create well-rounded personality, says Karnataka Minister

The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) aims to create a well-rounded personality in students by imparting knowledge and skills along with instilling patriotism, Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana, the Minister for Higher Education for Karnataka, stated on Sunday.

ANI | Gulbarga (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:59 IST
Karnataka Higher education minister Dr. C.N. Ashwatha Narayana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) aims to create a well-rounded personality in students by imparting knowledge and skills along with instilling patriotism, Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana, the Minister for Higher Education for Karnataka, stated on Sunday. "The Indian tradition had emphasized creating well-rounded persons through knowledge. But that had been sidelined in the recent centuries. Now, NEP aspires to revive that without neglecting the ongoing global developments. This policy considers health & wellness, physical fitness, mental fitness, sports, music, humanities, environment, sustainable development, etc as part of the education" he explained.

Addressing the gathering in the workshop on NEP organized at Gurunanak Engineering College jointly by the Department of College and Technical Education, University of Gulbarga, and Gurunanak Educational Institution, he told, "NEP enables to create equitable society by empowering the students including those from the economically weaker sections." This policy has been drafted by taking into account what great visionaries like Vivekananda have defined about education and knowledge and has the objective of making India 'vishwaguru' in the coming decades, Narayana said. (ANI)

