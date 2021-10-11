Left Menu

Patnaik urges PM Modi to withdraw restriction on lifting parboiled rice from Odisha

Further, reasonable time may also be given to the state to align itself with the requirement of DFPD, Patnaik said in a letter to Modi.The chief minister said Odisha became a decentralised procurement DCP state in KMS 2003-04.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-10-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 00:11 IST
Patnaik urges PM Modi to withdraw restriction on lifting parboiled rice from Odisha
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday urged Prime Minister Narenda Modi to issue a direction to the Department of Food and Public Distribution for withdrawal of restrictions on lifting of parboiled rice from the state for the 2021-22 kharif marketing season.

"… Your kind personal intervention is requested for issuing a direction to DFPD to accept the estimated surplus parboiled rice from the state for the next KMS. Further, reasonable time may also be given to the state to align itself with the requirement of DFPD," Patnaik said in a letter to Modi.

The chief minister said Odisha became a decentralised procurement (DCP) state in KMS 2003-04. Since then, it has been undertaking minimum support price operations for procurement of paddy via decentralised mode, which has improved the outreach of MSP to the growers, he said.

The rice milled from the paddy procured is being used under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes of the Centre, and the surplus rice is delivered to the Food Corporation of India, Patnaik said.

In the upcoming KMS 2021-22, Odisha is estimated to procure 52 lakh MT of rice, he said, adding, the state's own requirement of rice under all the schemes is about 24 lakh MT. This goes to indicate that the state will have a surplus of 28 lakh MT of rice out of which only 4 lakh MT will be raw rice, the CM said.

"But, the latest decision of the DFPD has put a question mark on lifting of the said surplus rice from the state… Non-lifting of the above quantity of surplus parboiled rice due to the restrictions imposed by DFPD has the potential of severely affecting the state's paddy procurement operations. "This will affect about 10 lakh farmers and put them in serious trouble, especially during this Covid pandemic situation," Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021