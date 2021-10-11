Normal services resume on Delhi Metro's Pink line
The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 08:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The services for Delhi Metro's Pink line have resumed to normal after facing a delay on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.
"Pink Line Update: Normal services have resumed," DMRC tweeted.
Pink line was experiencing a delay in services between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Shiv Vihar stations. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement