Left Menu

Oil storage tank on fire in southern Lebanon, witness reports

A fire broke out on Monday at a fuel storage tank in the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, and firefighters were attempting to control the blaze, a Reuters witness said. The Lebanese army was evacuating the region amid fears that the fire would spread and cause an explosion, Al Jadeed TV channel reported.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:45 IST
Oil storage tank on fire in southern Lebanon, witness reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A fire broke out on Monday at a fuel storage tank in the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon, and firefighters were attempting to control the blaze, a Reuters witness said.

The Lebanese army was evacuating the region amid fears that the fire would spread and cause an explosion, Al Jadeed TV channel reported. There was no immediate official comment on the incident.

The fire is the latest disaster to hit Lebanon, where fuel shortages amid a deep economic crisis forced the country's two biggest power plants, one in Zahrani and the other in Deir Ammar, to shut down on Saturday bringing the already straining power network to a complete halt. The energy ministry said on Sunday that power had been restored to what it was before the blackout, when the Lebanese army provided 6,000 kilolitres of gas oil to the two power stations.

Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown dubbed by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history. Three quarters of its population have been plunged into poverty and the currency has lost 90% of its value in the past two years. Lebanese have had to increasingly rely on private generators for power, with expensive fuel oil bills, as the state electricity company provided a few if any hours of service a day to their districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021