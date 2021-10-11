Left Menu

Local trains, essential services operational amid Maharashtra bandh

Local trains in Mumbai continue to ply at their regular schedule amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) call for Maharashtra bandh on Monday in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers, Mumbai Police informed.

Local trains in Mumbai continue to ply at their regular schedule amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) call for Maharashtra bandh on Monday in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers, Mumbai Police informed. All essential services are also functional in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police said, "Local trains are operating on their regular schedule, so you can plan your day accordingly. Essential services are functional as usual." According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA. Earlier on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers. Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had tabled the resolution which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Industry Minister and Senior Shiv Sena leaders Subhash Desai.

The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh, noted Patil. (ANI)

