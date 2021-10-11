Kerala CM to take decision on whether to impose load shedding at high-level meeting today
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a high-level meeting today on power shortage in the state, said sources.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a high-level meeting today on power shortage in the state, said sources. According to sources in the CMO, they will discuss whether load shedding would be imposed or not during the meeting.
Union Power Minister RK Singh refuted claims of power crisis looming large in the country and said that there is no need for panic as there is no power crisis, adding that there is enough coal reserve for power production in the country. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Coal on Sunday reassured the country that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand of power plants.In an official release, the Ministry said any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced.
"The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants," said the release. (ANI)
