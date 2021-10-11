Left Menu

Traffic diverted away from Lebanese oil facility as fire blazes, says source

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:36 IST
  • Lebanon

Traffic was being diverted away from Lebanon's Zahrani oil facility on Monday after a fire broke out at a gasoline storage tank, a security source told Reuters.

The areas surrounding the fire, which was still not under control, were being cooled to prevent it from spreading, the source said.

