Traffic diverted away from Lebanese oil facility as fire blazes, says source
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:36 IST
Traffic was being diverted away from Lebanon's Zahrani oil facility on Monday after a fire broke out at a gasoline storage tank, a security source told Reuters.
The areas surrounding the fire, which was still not under control, were being cooled to prevent it from spreading, the source said.
