Qatar Petroleum changes name to Qatar Energy - newspaper
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:51 IST
Qatar Petroleum changed its name to Qatar Energy, Qatari newspaper The Peninsula said on Monday, citing an internal announcement to staff, ahead of a planned press conference in Doha.
The Qatar Petroleum Twitter account has been changed to Qatar Energy.
