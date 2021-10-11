Left Menu

European stocks flat as commodity shares offset earnings jitters

European stocks kicked off the week's trading nearly flat on Monday as surging commodity prices supported oil and mining shares, but nerves around inflation and the upcoming earnings season weighed on sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.02% in early trading, with travel & leisure falling the most.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:58 IST
European stocks flat as commodity shares offset earnings jitters
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks kicked off the week's trading nearly flat on Monday as surging commodity prices supported oil and mining shares, but nerves around inflation and the upcoming earnings season weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.02% in early trading, with travel & leisure falling the most. However, gains in banking and commodity-linked stocks such as energy and mining helped limit losses. Brent crude jumped over 1.5% to $83.59 a barrel as an energy crisis gripping major economies showed no sign of easing, while Dalian coking coal scaled a contract high as recent flooding in China's top coal-producing Shanxi province intensified supply fears.

Among stocks, British online fashion retailer ASOS tumbled 14.2% after it warned that higher logistics costs and supply chain disruption could force 2022 profits to drop by more than 40% and said Chief Executive Nick Beighton was stepping down. German real estate investor Adler Group slipped 1.3% after it agreed to sell residential and commercial property worth 1.49 billion euros ($1.73 billion) to rival LEG Immobilien.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021