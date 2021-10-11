Left Menu

Immediate financial assistance of Rs 6.25 lakh provided to kin of vendor killed by terrorists, says Srinagar administration

The Srinagar district administration on Monday dismissed claims that no financial assistance was provided to the family of the street vendor from Bihar killed by terrorists at Lal Bazar, and said that apart from Rs 6.25 lakh of immediate assistance, the Jammu and Kashmir government had offered to airlifts his mortal remains.

The Srinagar district administration on Monday dismissed claims that no financial assistance was provided to the family of the street vendor from Bihar killed by terrorists at Lal Bazar, and said that apart from Rs 6.25 lakh of immediate assistance, the Jammu and Kashmir government had offered to airlifts his mortal remains. The administration also informed that as many as three air tickets were reserved for the family of deceased Virender Paswan, but it was his brother's decision to perform last rites in Srinagar.

"Apart from immediate financial assistance of Rs 6.25 Lac, J&K govt offered to airlift mortal remains of Sh. Virendra Ji. 3 Air tickets were also kept reserved. But his brother decided to perform the last rites in Srinagar. It was purely family's decision," Srinagar district administration said in a tweet. This came after a video of a woman, allegedly Paswan's wife, made rounds on social media. In it, the lady claimed that she wanted to see her husband's face for one last time before cremation, but no one helped.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu had also condoled Paswan's death and had said that he will personally travel to Bihar's Bhagalpur to meet his kin. "Will personally travel to Bhagalpur, Bihar to meet the family of Virender Paswan, a poor street vendor who was mercilessly killed by terrorists at Lal Bazar, Srinagar. His family deserves every last bit of our empathy, moral support and affection. We mourn his tragic demise," he tweeted.

A total of three civilians were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory on October 5. (ANI)

