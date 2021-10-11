Left Menu

Pune shopkeepers support Maharashtra Bandh, all shops except essential services remains shut

Pune shopkeepers extended support to Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) call for Maharashtra Bandh on Monday. All shops except the essential services remained closed in the district.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:46 IST
Pune shopkeepers support Maharashtra Bandh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Pune shopkeepers extended support to Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) call for Maharashtra Bandh on Monday. All shops except the essential services remained closed in the district. The bandh was called by MVA, a coalition of NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers.

"The traders of the market had decided to observe the bandh and informed the farmers in advance," market administrator Madhukant Garad said. Notably, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) in Maharashtra yesterday objected to the bandh.

The traders' union in a statement said they were limping back to business after eighteen months of lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the bandh would hit their earnings. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA.

Earlier on October 6, the Maharashtra state cabinet passed a resolution to express its condolences over the unfortunate death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh. Cabinet ministers also observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to the deceased farmers.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

