Rebranded Qatar Energy has no plans to sell assets to raise cash, says minister

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:52 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
State-owned Qatar Energy has no plans to sell assets to raise funds, a minister said on Monday as the company announced it had changed its name from Qatar Petroleum to reflect a broader energy strategy.

"We have plenty of cash," Minister of State for Energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Monday.

Other Gulf state energy firms have been selling stakes or units to raise finance. Bankers say state-run Saudi Aramco plans to raise tens of billions of dollars by selling stakes in energy assets to capitalize on rebounding oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

