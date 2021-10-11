Card, Angrist and Imbens win 2021 Nobel economics prize

Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist, and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year's crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million). ($1 = 8.7275 Swedish crowns)

