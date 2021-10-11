1 killed in rickshaw, car, mini-truck collision near Delhi's Yamuna Bank
One person was killed after a rickshaw, a car and a mini-truck collided near Yamuna Bank in the national capital on Monday, said Police.
One person was killed after a rickshaw, a car and a mini-truck collided near Yamuna Bank in the national capital on Monday, said Police. Shakarpur police station was informed about the mishap that took place around 11 am.
The police said that a passenger in the rickshaw succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. The rickshaw puller and drivers of the other vehicles sustained injuries.
The car, which is registered in the name of a Noida resident Manoj Sharma, was badly damaged in the crash. Further details awaited. (ANI)
