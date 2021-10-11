Russia's Navalny says his prison status changed to "terrorist"
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist.
Navalny said on Instagram that he had been summoned before a commission that voted unanimously in favor of the change of status.
