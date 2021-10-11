Left Menu

UK steel makers warn of crisis due to power prices

Updated: 11-10-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:13 IST
UK steel makers warn of crisis due to power prices
The British steel industry's lobby group warned of an impending crisis on Monday due to soaring wholesale energy prices which could force plants into expensive shutdowns, stoke emissions, and sow chaos through supply chains.

"These extraordinary electricity prices are leading to smaller or wiped-out profits and thus to less reinvestment," UK Steel said in a briefing document.

"With winter approaching, demand for gas and electricity will rise, and prices could get higher, which will make it impossible to profitably make steel."

