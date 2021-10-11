Delhi Police holds meeting to review security during festive season

North Delhi Police Commissioner Sagar Singh Kalsi on Monday held a meeting with various committees regarding document verification of tenants in the national capital during the festive season. While speaking to ANI, Kalsi, said, "We have tightened security in the view of the festive season. We held meetings with various committees regarding document verification of tenants in the national capital. We have also conducted mock drills if we get any terror threat."

"Malls, guesthouse, cinema halls, we are auditing these places. We are doing technical surveillance, and we have initiated integrated patrolling in the slums, too. The police also hold meetings to coordinate with 'eyes and ears scheme' stakeholders like watchmen," he added. Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with top officials and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of input of a terrorist attack in the national capital during the festive season, as per the Delhi Police.

They also held discussions on how to prevent terrorists from taking support of locals. In the meeting, Asthana informed that there are inputs of a terrorist attack in Delhi. (ANI)

