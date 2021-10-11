Left Menu

UK says CO2 industry strikes deal to maintain supply

The carbon dioxide industry in Britain has struck an agreement to ensure businesses have a sustainable supply, even as energy prices spike, the government said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 16:56 IST
The carbon dioxide industry in Britain has struck an agreement to ensure businesses have a sustainable supply, even as energy prices spike, the government said on Monday. "CO2 suppliers have agreed to pay CF Fertilisers a price for the CO2 it produces that will enable it to continue operating while global gas prices remain high, drawing on support from industry and delivering value for money for the taxpayer," the government said.

CF Fertilisers produces around 60% of Britain's commercial CO2 requirements. The new agreement will run until Jan. 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

