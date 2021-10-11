Left Menu

Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi meet Amit Shah

Amidst the reports of a coal crisis in the country, Union Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Union Power Minister RK Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi arrive at MHA (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the reports of a coal crisis in the country, Union Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. The top officials from the Power Ministry, Coal Ministry and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were also present in the meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North Block.

The Ministry of Coal on Sunday reassured the country that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand for power plants. In an official release, the Ministry said any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced. "The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for 4 days requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said many Chief Ministers have written to the Central government about the critical situation at power plants due to a coal shortage."The situation is critical and many CMs have written about it to the Central government. We all are working together to improve the situation," he said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also flagged the issue of probable coal shortage.

"It is true there is a problem. As per our requirement, either we get it from NTPC or from private companies. But the supply is affected now. There are some reasons due to which such a situation has arisen. It is not only in Bihar, but also everywhere," Kumar told mediapersons on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

