ABB Power Products gets shareholders' nod to rechristen the company

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd on Monday said that its shareholders have approved the proposal to change the company's name to Hitachi Energy India Limited The company had issued a postal ballot notice on September 2, 2021, seeking consent of the members by way of special resolution with regard to change of name of the company from ''ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited'' to ''Hitachi Energy India Limited''.

''The resolution as set out in the Notice of Postal Ballot dated September 2, 2021, has been duly approved by the members of the company as special resolution,'' the company said a BSE filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

