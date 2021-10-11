Maha rains: BJP starts 72-hour protest in Latur for farm relief

BJP leaders and workers on Monday started a 72-hour protest in Latur in Maharashtra demanding immediate relief from the state government for farmers affected by crop loss due to heavy rains.

Heavy rains last month had led to water discharge from Manjara Dam, which in turn inundated several areas, including those in Latur.

Former state minister and MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar said 127 farmers, including from 32 affected villages in Nilanga, Deoni, Ausa and Shirur-Anantpal tehsils, were participating in the protest at Shivaji Chowk and over 4,000 had come to show solidarity.

The MVA government has ignored Latur when it announced financial relief for affected farmers in Marathwada, he told PTI. He said several households in the area had resorted to 'chul bandh' protest as well, under which the kitchen fire is not lit and people go hungry.

