PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am on Monday. He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister on Sunday wrote, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 11th October, I will join the programme to launch the Indian Space Association. I am glad to be getting the opportunity to interact with leading stakeholders of the sector. Those interested in the world of space and innovation must-watch tomorrow's programme." A Prime Minister's Office release said that the ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies. Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, read the release.

ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

