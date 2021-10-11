Maha bandh over Lakhimpur violence: Mixed response in Nashik

The Maharashtra bandh called by the Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and several other outfits on Monday to protest against the violence and farmer deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 evoked mixed response in Nashik.

Buses, autorickshaws and taxis were running as usual on several routes of the district, officials said.

Units in industrial areas in Satpur and Ambad within Nashik civic limits and Gonde, Igatpuri, Sinnar, Dindori in the district were open, though the staff attendance was thin, officials said.

Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) of Nashik, Sinnar, Igatpuri, Chandwad, Dindori, Satana, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Niphad, Lasalgaon and Yeola were shut as stakeholders took part in the shutdown.

While shops in Ravivar Karanja, Bhadrakali and Main Road remained closed, those in suburban areas such as Indiranagar, Pavananagar, Satpur, Cicdco and Nashik Road were open. The bandh received good response in Niphad, Manmad and Yeola talukas, with bus stands mostly remaining empty.

There was heavy police presence and no major incident of violence was reported in the district, they added.

