Left Menu

PM Modi's idea of inclusive growth, good governance has put J-K on path of development, says MoS Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of inclusive growth and good governance coupled with the approach adopted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has put the union territory on the path of massive development.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:47 IST
PM Modi's idea of inclusive growth, good governance has put J-K on path of development, says MoS Murugan
Union MoS Dr L. Murugan. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of inclusive growth and good governance coupled with the approach adopted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has put the union territory on the path of massive development. He lauded the vital role played by All India Radio and Doordarshan, Srinagar in countering the propaganda and obnoxious narrative unleashed by the adverse neighbouring countries.

His remarks came at the inauguration of Prasar Bharati Auditorium at All India Radio, Srinagar today. With a capacity of more than 170 seats, the auditorium is equipped with state-of-the-art digital technologies. This auditorium was damaged in the 2014 floods. Murugan said that both All India Radio Srinagar and Doordarshan Srinagar have been making quality programmes in several languages for the past many decades. He made a special mention of the role played by both AIR Srinagar and DD Srinagar during the 2014 floods and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of rapid development, peace and prosperity, added the Union MoS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021