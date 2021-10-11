Assaulted in HP, labourers returning home with Jharkhand govt help

The Jharkhand government on Monday said it is facilitating return of 16 labourers hailing from the state from Himachal Pradesh after they were assaulted allegedly by local workers there recently.

A group of 150 workers from Khunti and adjoining districts of Jharkhand had gone to Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh where some of them were beaten up resulting in serious injuries to a few, an official statement said in Ranchi.

An FIR has been registered there, it said without mentioning the reason for the assault. A state government official said there were some issues between the workers of Jharkhand and those of Himachal Pradesh, following which the migrants wanted to return home.

However, they were not allowed to go back and there was a clash between the two groups of labourers of the construction company, the official said. ''The state government has taken cognizance of the incident of assault on the labourers of Jharkhand at a place called Lumber in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh recently,'' the statement read.

On the instruction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, officials of the State Migrant Control Room under the Labour Department interacted with the owner of the company that employed the workers at Lumber, it said.

''Train tickets have been arranged for 16 labourers in the first batch for their return. They have boarded the train on Sunday (October 10) to come to Jharkhand. All will reach Koderma on Tuesday. From there they will return to their home district Khunti by bus,'' the statement said.

Describing the incident of assault on the labourers of Jharkhand as unfortunate, the State Migrant Control Room said it had asked the company to provide relief to them. The company has accepted the demand of sending one month's salary and arrears to the workers' bank accounts, it said. The statement quoting the owner of the company said the workers injured in the incident have been admitted to a hospital.

The firm said labourers of Jharkhand have been working for it for the last 40 years and it has sympathy with them.

''The company will continue to cooperate with the Jharkhand government in this matter,'' the statement said.

