Left Menu

Ancient factory exposes secrets of winemaking in the Holy Land

Excavated in the city of Yavne, some 30km (18 miles) south of Tel Aviv, the cluster of five winepresses was once able to produce about 2 million litres (530,000 gallons) a year, the Israel Antiquities Authority said. The stone structures were so well preserved that it is still easy to visualise the winemaking process - from the platform where piles of grapes split open under their own weight, releasing "free-run" juice for the choicest wines, to the grape-stomping floor and collection basins.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:19 IST
Ancient factory exposes secrets of winemaking in the Holy Land
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Israel

A 1,500-year-old wine factory the size of a modern-day football field has been unearthed in Israel, showing how vintners met demand for high quality white wine popular throughout the ancient world. Excavated in the city of Yavne, some 30km (18 miles) south of Tel Aviv, the cluster of five winepresses was once able to produce about 2 million litres (530,000 gallons) a year, the Israel Antiquities Authority said.

The stone structures were so well preserved that it is still easy to visualise the winemaking process - from the platform where piles of grapes split open under their own weight, releasing "free-run" juice for the choicest wines, to the grape-stomping floor and collection basins. Dozens of wine jugs, tall and thin, which were made in large kilns on site and able to hold up to 25 litres (6.6 gallons), were also found.

The dig team said these were known as "Gaza jars" after the nearby port from which they were shipped abroad. Such jars have been found across Europe, evidence that the wine was in high demand. Wine was a common beverage in ancient times, served to children as well as adults, said Jon Seligman, one of the excavation directors. It was often used as a substitute for water, which was not always safe to drink, or as an additive to improve its taste and nutritional value.

"Having five huge winepresses right next to each other shows that there is industrial design over here," Seligman said, describing the complex, which authorities plan to open to the public. "The apex of the wine production which was associated with the Gazan wines." And did the final product taste like wines of today?

It's impossible to know, Seligman said, while noting that ancient texts have described the beverage as a light white wine that was "agreeable to the taste".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021