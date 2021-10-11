Formal bid to help UK sectors hit by high energy prices submitted by minister- BBC
Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng has submitted a formal bid to the finance ministry for assistance to help industries affected by high energy prices, the BBC reported on Monday.
Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices.
"After a day of public tensions between BEIS (business ministry) and Treasury (finance ministry), understand Business Secretary has now submitted a formal bid for assistance for industries hit by high energy prices," BBC Political Correspondent Nick Eardley wrote on Twitter.
