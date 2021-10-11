Left Menu

Akasa Air gets NOC from Civil Aviation Ministry, plans to start flights from 2022 summers

SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd on Monday said it received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to operate commercial flights across India under the brand name Akasa Air.

Akasa Air gets NOC from Civil Aviation Ministry, plans to start flights from 2022 summers
SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd on Monday said it received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to operate commercial flights across India under the brand name Akasa Air. "SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, that will fly under the brand name Akasa Air, announced that it has received a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation as it embarks on its journey to offer Indian flyers a warm, efficient, reliable, and affordable travel experience," the airlines said in a statement.

Vinay Dube, CEO of Akasa Air said, "We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and for the grant of the NOC. We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air". The statement said Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India starting in the summer of 2022 with an "endeavour to be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline".

"At Akasa Air, we believe having a robust air transportation system is critical for our nation's progress. It is this belief that has motivated us to create a modern, efficient, quality-conscious airline. Moreover, Akasa Air will serve all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds with warmth, inclusiveness and respect. Because at the end of the day, it is these qualities that connect people and cultures and help Indians realise their dreams," added Dube. (ANI)

