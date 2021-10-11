Kerala reports 6,996 new COVID-19 cases
Kerala recorded 6,996 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Monday.
The state also witnessed 84 COVID-related deaths and 16,576 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
There are 1,01,419 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)
