Left Menu

BMW's South African vehicle assembly plant hit by wage strike, says co

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 11-10-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 21:42 IST
BMW's South African vehicle assembly plant hit by wage strike, says co
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Luxury carmaker BMW's main vehicle assembly plant in South Africa has been hit by a wage strike by the country's biggest metalworkers union, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) launched the strike in the engineering sector last Tuesday after wage hike talks with employer bodies deadlocked.

BMW operates its plant at Rosslyn, around 60 kilometres from the commercial city of Johannesburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021