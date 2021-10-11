Left Menu

Five including deputy director nailed in alleged post-matric scholarship scam: Punjab Min Raj Kumar Verka

Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Raj Kumar Verka, on Monday, said that the alleged scholarship scam was being investigated in a very fair and transparent manner and following the preliminary reports, five officials and employees have been issued charge-sheet.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:10 IST
Five including deputy director nailed in alleged post-matric scholarship scam: Punjab Min Raj Kumar Verka
Punjab Minister Raj Kumar Verka [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Raj Kumar Verka, on Monday, said that the alleged scholarship scam was being investigated in a very fair and transparent manner and following the preliminary reports, five officials and employees have been issued charge-sheet. The cabinet minister said that those who were nailed included Deputy Director Parminder Singh Gill, DCFA Charanjit Singh, SO Mukesh Bhatia, Superintendent Rajinder Chopra and Senior Assistant Rakesh Arora.

Verka said that any other found involved in the alleged post-matric SC scholarship scam would face action soon and he would personally ensure a fair and transparent probe in the matter. He said that the colleges indulged in bungling of SC scholarship funds who failed to return the amount will have to face strict action now. He said that he has ordered the department authorities to initiate strict action against such institutions and should submit action taken report to his office on daily basis.

Verka said that he will never tolerate any injustice with minorities at any level and would personally ensure that a strict course of action must be taken in such cases. He added that their government has been committed to providing benefits of social welfare schemes to the real beneficiaries and no stone would be left unturned to uplift the living standard of needy people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021