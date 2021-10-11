Kerala to take a decision on imposing power cuts after Oct 19: State electricity minister

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Monday said the state government will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19 as the state is facing a shortage of 100 MW of electricity. "Kerala government will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. At present, the state is facing a shortage of 100 MW and trying to meet demand-supply gap through the automated management system and by purchasing electricity at higher prices," the minister told the media.

"We are purchasing 320 MW from public limited companies, and 600 MW from private companies. Production in two companies has stopped and had a daily shortage of 300 MW," he added. The minister said that hydroelectricity is cheaper and 17 hydrosol projects are under construction in which 198 MW can be produced.

"These two projects will be completed before March. Also trying to start the second phase of the Idukki project," the minister said. He said the central government has talked about rectifying the issue concerning power supply. "If the Centre supplies there will be no issues. There will be a review meeting on October 19. After that we will decide," he said.

The Ministry of Coal on Sunday said that ample coal is available to meet the demand for power plants. In an official release, the Ministry said any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced. "The coal stock at power plant end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for four days requirement, and at the Coal India Limited (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to the power plants," the ministry said. (ANI)

