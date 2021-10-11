Left Menu

IFFCO chairman Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai passes away

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) chairman Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai passed away on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:51 IST
IFFCO chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) chairman Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai passed away on Monday. "Deeply saddened and shocked by the demise of our beloved Sardar Balvinder Singh Nakai Ji, Chairman IFFCO. He was one of the greatest cooperator. My heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Wahe Guruji to bestow heaven to him and courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss," tweeted U S Awasthi, the Managing Director and CEO, IFFCO.

Nakai was 86 and had been part of the cooperative movement for the last three decades. He was currently also the Chairman of Malwa Fruit and Vegetable Cooperative Marketing-cum-Procurement Society Limited.

He earlier had served as Vice Chairman of IFFCO for two terms. Being a farmer himself, Nakai had been instrumental in formulating farmer oriented policies of IFFCO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

