Indore Central Jail organises 'garba', 'dandiya' for prisoners to improve their moral conduct

The Indore Central Jail on Monday, organised 'garba' and 'dandiya' for prisoners for the first time on the occasion of Navratri to improve the moral conduct of the prisoners.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:00 IST
Garba and dandiya organized in Indore Central Jail on occasion of Navratri (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indore Central Jail on Monday, organised 'garba' and 'dandiya' for prisoners for the first time on the occasion of Navratri to improve the moral conduct of the prisoners. The Jail Superintendent along with the staff also participated in the event.

The Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar sang devotional songs for the inmates, for which an orchestra and a band party were also called. The women prisoners played Garba whereas the male prisoners performed Dandiya. Interestingly, the prisoners were also made to practice for Garba and Dandiya a few days ago. "A prison is a penitentiary, it is a reformatory agency. The intention of the government and the jail administration is to improve the moral conduct of the prisoners so that they can come out of jail and rejoin the mainstream of society," Sonkar told ANI.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi the superintendent said that the crime should be hated and not the criminal. "Mahatma Gandhi had said, hate crime, not the criminal. Jail staff also cooperated with the prisoners in the event. As a superintendent, I am the guardian of the prisoners and I am trying to shape their personalities to improve them," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

