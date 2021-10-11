Left Menu

Wild elephants kill 4 in Jharkhand

PTI | Jamshedput | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people, including two women, were trampled to death by wild elephants in three incidents in Jharkhand on Monday, forest officials said.

The attacks by elephants took place in Hazaribag and East Singhbhum districts.

Two women were trampled to death by an elephant in Kupa village under Katkumdag Forest Range in Hazaribag district when they had gone to relieve themselves early in the morning, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Hazaribag West Division, RN Mishra, said.

He said the two women were in their 50s.

In another incident, a 66-year-old man was killed by a pachyderm in Sirshi village on the outskirts of Hazaribag, the DFO said.

Another wild elephant trampled a 62-year-old man to death in Ghagra village under Chakulia police station in East Singhbhum district when he had gone to respond to nature's call early in the morning, the forest official said.

The bodies were brought to Hazaribag for post-mortem examination.

Mishra said the forest department has paid Rs 25,000 each to the next of kin of the deceased, and the other compensation amount, as per the government's provision, will be paid to them after getting clearances from the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

