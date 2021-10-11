Kolkata's Sonagachhi gears up to celebrate Durga Puja

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Leaving behind all the agonies and hardships, Asia's largest red-light area Sonagachhi in Kolkata is geared up to celebrate Durga Puja with all the fervour.

Celebrating Durga Puja for the sex workers here is like conquering a long battle as they were not allowed to organise the Puja earlier. It was only in 2013 when the sex workers of Durbar Mahila Samiti had knocked on the doors of the Calcutta High Court that gave its nod to celebrating Durga Puja. Speaking to ANI, Vishakha Lashkar, Member of Durbar Mahila Samiti "We have not been given equal rights in society. Even our children are not accepted by society. It feels we have come from a different world. It is only because we are sex workers. We work to run our family. But we should also have the right to celebrate festivals."

"We just want to spread this message that it is just a perception that sex workers should not mix with the other people. But we think we are a worker though our work is different. Every sex worker has got the right to enjoy and celebrate Durga Puja," added Lashkar. Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. However, this year Navratri will last only for eight days, which have started on October 7 and end on October 14. (ANI)

