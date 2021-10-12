Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BHP faces knife-edge vote on climate change plan https://on.ft.com/3arsuNV - UK watchdog wants power to cap Big Four's FTSE 350 audit clients https://on.ft.com/3lyKMms

- Sunak considers rescue plan for UK sectors hit by energy crisis https://on.ft.com/3FCbWRK - UK doubles down on demand for reform of Brexit deal https://on.ft.com/3iU42Jv

Overview - BHP Group PLC, the diversified mining company, faces a pivotal vote regarding shareholder support for its climate change plan at its annual shareholder meeting this week.

- The chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council has asked UK ministers to give him the power to limit the number of FTSE350 companies that can be audited by a single firm. - UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering a support plan to help energy intensive sectors, like the steel industry, which have been affected by rising gas prices and the recent energy crisis.

- The UK government called for removal of EU's top court's oversight on the Brexit deal which regulates trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, in a bid to renegotiate the deal. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

