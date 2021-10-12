Left Menu

NFL-Raiders coach Gruden resigns after homophobic, sexist emails uncovered

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday said he had resigned after emails that included racist, sexist and homophobic language were uncovered.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 07:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 07:41 IST
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday said he had resigned after emails that included racist, sexist and homophobic language were uncovered. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," he said in a statement posted on the team's Twitter account.

"I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

