Encounter, search operation underway at J-K's Rajouri

An encounter and search operation is underway in the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector where one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation on Monday.

Updated: 12-10-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 07:48 IST
Visuals from the ecounter spot. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

