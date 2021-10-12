Encounter, search operation underway at J-K's Rajouri
An encounter and search operation is underway in the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector where one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation on Monday.
More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)
