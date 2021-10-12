Left Menu

Bengaluru: Man killed due to short circuit in house

A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded after incessant rains in Bengaluru's Konappana Agrahara, said the police.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-10-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 07:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per information shared by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division, Bengaluru City Dr Sanjeev M Patil, there were two people in the house and the second person managed to escape unhurt.

A heavy downpour was witnessed in the city on Monday causing waterlogging at some places including the road outside Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

