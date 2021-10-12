Left Menu

Navratri: Morning aarti performed at Chhattarpur Temple in Delhi

On the seventh day of the Navratri, priests performed morning aarti at Chhattarpur Temple in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 08:46 IST
Navratri: Morning aarti performed at Chhattarpur Temple in Delhi
Visuals from Chhattarpur Temple. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the seventh day of the Navratri, priests performed morning aarti at Chhattarpur Temple in the national capital on Tuesday. The seventh day of Navratri (Saptami) is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri who is considered to be the fiercest form of Goddess Durga and is described as the destroyer of all evil and negative energies.

Goddess Kaalratri rides a donkey and wears a garland of skulls around her neck. Kaalratri is a Sanskrit word that means 'the one who brings the death of darkness'. The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days.

However, this year Navratri, which have started on October 7 and will end on October 14, will last only for eight days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021