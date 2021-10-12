Left Menu

Families of soldiers killed in J-K's Pooch encounter mourn their loss

With the bodies of soldiers Saraj Singh and Mandeep Singh, killed in action during an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, likely to arrive at their respective native places on Tuesday, their families mourned their loss.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 08:47 IST
Sukhveer Singh, brother of Saraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the bodies of soldiers Saraj Singh and Mandeep Singh, killed in action during an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, likely to arrive at their respective native places on Tuesday, their families mourned their loss. Sepoy Saraj Singh, a native of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, has been survived by two brothers and his mother.

Singh was the youngest of the three brothers. "The family is mourning the loss. He (Saraj Singh) last visited home in June-July this year. I last met him in December 2019 as I was at my army duty. He got married in 2019," said Sukhveer Singh, brother of Saraj Singh.

While in Punjab's Gurdaspur, the family of the Mandeep Singh mourn his death. Mandeep Singh is survived by his wife Mandeep Kaur, an elderly mother Manjit Kaur and two young sons.

"Mandeep was a great football and basketball player. We are very proud that Mandeep Singh has sacrificed his life for the country. Just a few days back Mandeep Singh called and sounded happy, " said Gurmukh Singh, cousin of Mandeep. Earlier on Monday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Poonch. (ANI)

