Anurag Thakur condemns terrorist attack in J-K's Poonch

Condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector where one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans had lost their lives, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the people who spread terror do not like the action against terrorism in the Union Territory and the peace that has prevailed in last two years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 09:26 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaking to media on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector where one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans had lost their lives, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the people who spread terror do not like the action against terrorism in the Union Territory and the peace that has prevailed in last two years. Speaking to media during an event in the national capital, Thakur said that terrorists carry out cowardly attacks.

"People who spread terror do not like action against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the peace that prevailed and development over the last two years. So they carry out cowardly attacks, civilians too were killed," said the Union Minister. He further said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not be divided. "People of Jammu and Kashmir will not be lured into the attempts of creating divides in society. They want to take forward Jammu and Kashmir together. Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed terrorism for years and want to get rid of it. People of Jammu and Kashmir are against terrorists and terrorism," said Thakur.

Earlier on Monday, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources. "A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges," sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

