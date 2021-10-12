Power Ministry asks NTPC, DVC to supply as much electricity as possible to Delhi

Amid reports of a possible power disruption in the national capital due to coal shortage, the Ministry of Power has directed the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and DVC to supply as much power as available to Delhi DISCOMs keeping in view their declared capacity. "This will ensure that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand," a press release by the Central Government said.

To maintain the continuous flow of power in every state, the centre has also requested "states to use unallocated power for supplying electricity to consumers of the State. In case of surplus power, States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy States." "Further, if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power," the press release added.

Sharing a detailed account mentioning specifics regarding the requirement of power in Delhi, the Central government said "as per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them." The maximum demand of Delhi was 4,536 MW (peak) and 96.2 MU (Energy) on 10 Oct 21, said the press release.

Earlier, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday cautioned that there could be complete backout in the national capital after two days if power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not receive an immediate supply of coal. Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "After two days, there will be a complete blackout in the whole of Delhi, if we do not receive more power supply from the Centre."This warning came after the Delhi Power Minister held a meeting with the representatives of power distribution companies (discoms) to discuss the "power crisis".

Some Chief Ministers from across the country have flagged the power crisis that might arise in their respective states due to coal shortage in power generation plants. These states include Delhi, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

