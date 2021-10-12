Left Menu

NIA conducts raids at 16 locations in J-K linked to over ground workers of terrorist group

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a new case linked to the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 10:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The agency also conducted raids at five locations in Delhi-NCR in the Mundra drug seizure case.

Earlier on October 10, NIA conducted searches at seven locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in its probe into the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-The Resistance Front (TRF) conspiracy case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

