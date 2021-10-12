CBI raid at residence of former advisor to J-K's LG
New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI) A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted a search at the residence of former IAS officer and former advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan while probing fake gun license scam.
Khan was relieved of his duties recently. He was appointed as advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in March last year when Girish Chandra Murmu was the J-K LG. He continued to serve in the same position under Murmu's successor Manoj Sinha. (ANI)
