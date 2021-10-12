Left Menu

CBI raid at residence of former advisor to J-K's LG

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI) A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted a search at the residence of former IAS officer and former advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan while probing fake gun license scam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 10:59 IST
CBI raid at residence of former advisor to J-K's LG
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI) A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted a search at the residence of former IAS officer and former advisor to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan while probing fake gun license scam.

Khan was relieved of his duties recently. He was appointed as advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in March last year when Girish Chandra Murmu was the J-K LG. He continued to serve in the same position under Murmu's successor Manoj Sinha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021