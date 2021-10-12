Left Menu

NIA conducts search at residences of Naxal sympathisers in TN

An National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Kerala on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of three alleged Naxal sympathisers in Coimbatore and an individual's residence in Sivagangai.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:19 IST
Visual from Sivagangai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The search operation was conducted for three hours.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

