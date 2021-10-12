NIA conducts search at residences of Naxal sympathisers in TN
An National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Kerala on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of three alleged Naxal sympathisers in Coimbatore and an individual's residence in Sivagangai.
The search operation was conducted for three hours.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
