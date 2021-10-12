Left Menu

First tourist village Panchari with home stay launched in J-K's Udhampur

The first tourist village at Panchari in Udhampur was launched on Tuesday by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer at Sankari Devta Ground at Meer Panchari.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:53 IST
First tourist village Panchari with home stay launched in J-K's Udhampur
Launch of first-ever tourist village at Jannu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first tourist village at Panchari in Udhampur was launched on Tuesday by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer at Sankari Devta Ground at Meer Panchari. "This tourism initiative will strengthen the rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and women by providing direct and indirect employment opportunities," said Langer.

"I have enjoyed the natural beauty of Panchari, I have come here for the first time. I will definitely tell my friends and relatives to come to Panchari," said Shafali, a tourist from Delhi. Homestay facilities are available in Panchari to give a boost to tourism and generate income for the local youth.

"While holidaying, tourists often look for a place which is located amid natural surroundings but at the same time gives them a feeling of home away from home. The facilities of homestay in the village will fulfil this requirement of visitors besides adding to the income of villagers," said a resident of the village. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha in September 2021 had launched Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Village Network under Mission Youth.

The initiative is aimed at transforming 75 villages of the Union Territory known for their historical relevance, picturesque beauty, and cultural significance. Jammu and Kashmir is at the top position in the country in terms of tourist influx. In the month of July, around 10.5 lakh tourists visited J&K and the figure reached 11.22 lakh in August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021