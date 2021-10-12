One unidentified terrorist killed in ongoing Shopian encounter in J-K
One unidentified terrorist was killed in the encounter that is underway at Feeripora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday.
Earlier in the morning today, the encounter broke between the security forces and terrorists in the Feeripora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. "Encounter has started at Feeripora area of Shopian. Police and Security Forces are on the job," the Kashmir zone police tweeted. (ANI)
